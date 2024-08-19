Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fall semester begins at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria

KEYT
By ,
today at 10:18 am
Published 10:51 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria welcomed new and returning students Monday morning as they begin fall classes.

Over 10,000 students are enrolled in credit and noncredit classes this fall, according to school representatives.

Information booths were set up at the Santa Maria campus and staffed by Hancock staff, administrators, and student ambassadors Monday morning to help students start their Fall semester.

We'll bring you more live coverage from the first day of classes tonight on Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
allan hancock college
Back to school events
EDUCATION
Fall Semester
first day of classes
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content