Potential food truck roundup at Machado Plaza pending on survey input from owners

Santa Maria food truck owners are asked to take a brief survey by Friday, September 6th, to assist the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department as its gauges interest in a potential “food truck round-up” at Machado Plaza. This is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to activate public spaces and support local businesses.

The survey asks food truck operators about their interest in participating, preferred days and times, and any special accommodations they may require. The feedback collected will help shape the potential schedule and format of the "food truck round-up," ensuring it meets the needs of both the vendors and the community.

Food truck owners are encouraged to participate in the survey by Friday, September 6, by visiting the following link: https://forms.gle/zuG9nT4Uf9PTyXYH6

Machado Plaza, located at 224 West Chapel Street, is a newer City public space. This location features decorative lighting, a seating area with a lush grass section, and eight 30-amp power fixtures, making it an ideal spot for community gatherings.

For more information, please contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925- 0951 extension 2260 or email rpinfo@CityofSantaMaria.org.