Healthcare workers in the Santa Maria Valley celebrate National Health Center Week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHCCC) and healthcare workers across the nation are honoring National Health Center Week.

This year the celebration began on Aug. 4 and will go through Aug. 10. Celebrating the hard work health centers across the U.S. provide to marginalized communities such as low income families, rural area residents, seniors and veterans is vital to ensure all people receive health equity in America.

According to Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHCCC) nearly 1,500 health centers across the country serve one of five uninsured people, one of three people living in poverty, one in seven people living in a rural area, nearly nine million children and 400,000 veterans.

CHCCC is highlighting the annual event that plays an essential role in improving public health. According to CHCCC health centers are the largest primary care network in the nation representing 31.5 million patients.

This year NHCW launched by the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) will focus on “Powering Communities Through Caring Connections.” To celebrate there are a host of scheduled events such as; resource fairs, back-to-school drives, health screenings, and visits to health centers by local, state, and national leaders.

CHCCC is jumping on board to make affordable care available to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage. CHCCC has a workforce of nearly 900 people across the central coast who work further than the health centers. They are working towards addressing the cause of health issues from the roots of climate change, homelessness, substance use disorders, food insecurity, and behavioral health.

CHCCC has health centers from Santa Barbara County to San Luis Obispo County, operating s 28 clinics across the region. Their services range from medical, dental, and behavioral health. In 2023, CHCCC served over 111,000 patients, providing them with more than 556,000 healthcare visits.

"National Health Center Week is a time to recognize and honor the commitment of our staff and

the resilience of our patients. Our efforts are crucial in ensuring that everyone in our community

has access to the healthcare they need and deserve," said Ron Castle, CEO. "We are proud of

our achievements in improving health outcomes and reducing health disparities in the Central

Coast."