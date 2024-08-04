Skip to Content
Car crash into power pole causes outage in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 10:44 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped an injured man from his car that crashed into a power pole in Lompoc at 10:21 p.m. Saturday.

The man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries after he drove into the pole and settled into a ditch, according to the SBCFD.

The downed power pole caused a road closure on Purisima Rd. and an outage for 41 customers according to PG&E officials.

PG&E

The outage is expected to last until 2:00 p.m. today as PG&E officials address the downed line and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

