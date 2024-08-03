One-way reversing traffic control on Highway 166 to begin Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Construction on Highway 166 will begin Monday for the intersection near Black Road as part of a traffic control project.

Below is a press release on the project:

Construction continues at the Highway 166/Black Road intersection near Santa Maria as part of the Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement project. Work at the intersection of Highway 166 at Black Road will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, August 5 for crews to prepare for the second phase of construction by removing k-rail, opening Black Road to traffic, removing detour signs, and adding temporary striping.

During the week, work will begin along the northside of the intersection to add light poles and construct drainage at the Main Street Produce entrance. One-way reversing traffic control will be employed intermittently through September for work on Highway 166, but only at night. Both lanes of Highway 166 will remain open during the daytime.

The Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement project features a new traffic signal system, dedicated turning lanes, improved lighting, reflective pavement markings, and enhanced drainage and flood control. These upgrades are expected to significantly improve traffic flow and safety in the area. Construction is anticipated to be completed this Fall, ahead of schedule.

The $2.53 million project is funded by Measure A, Santa Barbara County transportation sales tax. Project partners include SBCAG, Caltrans, City of Guadalupe, City of Santa Maria, County of Santa Barbara, Psomas, Rincon Consultants, MNS Engineers Inc. and Granite Construction.

For more information, the public can contact SBCAG at (805) 961-8905 or info@sbcag.org.

SBCAG