Two dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Santa Maria on Thursday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two people died and one was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at Bradley and Stowell in Santa Maria on Thursday morning, according to Santa Maria Police.

The two fatalities came from one car, an SUV, and the driver of the other car was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for her injuries after cooperating on the scene when first responders arrived.

SMPD reported the woman was driving eastbound on Stowell when she crashed with the SUV, which was driving southbound on Bradley, around 9:15 a.m.

The two adults in the SUV, one male and one female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads around the scene of the crash are still closed, and SMPD estimated they will remain closed at least for another couple of hours.

The cause of this crash is under investigation, and police said there is no indication at this time of alcohol or drug use.