Santa Maria now providing newly expanded services, announces several upcoming community events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A busy summer continues in Santa Maria with the city announcing several upcoming community events to go along with newly enhanced public services established over the past few weeks.

This weekend, Santa Maria will hold its "Summer Splash" recreational swim day on Sunday, Jul. 28, from 12:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m.

The free event will offer residents an opportunity to enjoy a few hours at the pool, along with music and summertime fun.

Also happening on Sunday is Santa Maria's "Concerts in the Park" series, which just kicked off earlier this month.

Taking place each Sunday at two locations, Rotary Centennial Park and Acquistapace Park, the concerts are held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and are free to attend.

The Santa Maria Public Library continues to offer a full slate of activities that are aimed for community members of all ages.

The library's fourth and final installment of its ongoing one-on-one Tech Help series will held on Sunday, Jul. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the city, each appointment provides 25 minutes for instruction on topics such as setting up new devices, installing apps, privacy best practices, and enjoying Library e-resources at home.

Later on, the library will begin a series of five free craft workshops for adults during the month of August.

The program is free to attend and is intended for people who are 18-years-old and older. The schedule for the craft series is:

Craftworks: DIY Wind Chime; Saturday, August 3, 10:30 a.m.

Casual Crafternoon: Thread Wrapped Bracelet; Tuesday, August 6, 12 p.m.

Casual Crafternoon: Tassel Earrings; Friday, August 9, 4 p.m.

Saturday Crafternoon: Jute Coasters; Saturday, August 24, 2:30 p.m.

Casual Crafternoon: Felt Cord Organizers; Monday, August 26, 4 p.m.

Santa Maria recently announced visitors to Grogan Park in the northern part of the city may now enjoy free Wifi access.

Users can use the free service by connecting "Santa Maria Guest" on their device.

They will need to provide an email address and accept terms and conditions. The complimentary internet access is currently available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.