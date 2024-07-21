Competitive grants for student support announced for LUSD

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Unified School District announced a $2.6 million grant for its students thanks to the California Department of Health Care Access and Information.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) proudly accepts a $2,612,445 Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) Employer Support Grant Program award from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI). The purpose of the Program is to support educational, healthcare, and community organizations to enhance access to well-being and support services for children and youth through the recruitment and employment of Certified Wellness Coaches.

The Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) is a new state-certified profession established by HCAI and is part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) and the State’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health. Certified Wellness Coaches are designed to complement hardworking school psychologists, counselors, social workers, and clinical staff in schools and at county and community-based services organizations. By handling needs before a student may need clinical services, CWCs increase access to key well-being and support services. More information is available at cybhi.chhs.ca.gov.

LUSD plans to use grant funding to hire up to 27 Certified Wellness Coaches (CWC). CWCs will work under the direct supervision of school counselors or school social workers who hold advanced degrees. They will focus on increasing student knowledge of nutrition, exercise, social emotional skills through pro-social activities and wellness programs.

Assistant Superintendent of Education Services Brian Jaramillo shares, “Our vision is for every student to graduate from high school ready to meet the challenges of post-secondary education and the demands of a career. To do this, all students need to develop academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Integrating Certified Wellness Coaches into our outstanding school support teams will significantly enhance our collective capacity to offer each student the wellness, resilience, and positive behavioral support they need to succeed now and in the future.”

