AI and healthcare forum held in Santa Ynez Valley

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County healthcare leaders met in Buellton Thursday to discuss the future of healthcare and artificial intelligence.

The focus of the forum was "AI and the Healthcare Workforce" according to Econalliance.

Presenters and attendees spoke about the workforce needs in Northern Santa Barbara County and the development of the future workforce in local schools.

"It's both exciting and something we're going to have to be very prudent about how we use AI because at the end of the day health care is about human life," said Mark Allen with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Representatives from Allan Hancock College and Lompoc Unified School District were in attendance.