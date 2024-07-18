Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

AI and healthcare forum held in Santa Ynez Valley

JARROD ZINN / KEYT
By
Published 3:40 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County healthcare leaders met in Buellton Thursday to discuss the future of healthcare and artificial intelligence.

The focus of the forum was "AI and the Healthcare Workforce" according to Econalliance.

Presenters and attendees spoke about the workforce needs in Northern Santa Barbara County and the development of the future workforce in local schools.

"It's both exciting and something we're going to have to be very prudent about how we use AI because at the end of the day health care is about human life," said Mark Allen with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Representatives from Allan Hancock College and Lompoc Unified School District were in attendance.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content