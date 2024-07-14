Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dept. hand-out post Lake Fire safety information for repopulation

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department hand-out post Lake Fire Safety information for people heading back home off highway 154 and Roblar Avenue Sunday.

Evacuation was canceled for the area east of Highway 154, north of Armour Ranch Road/Secretariate St, west of Alisos Rd, and south of the Woodstock and KP Ranch. As well as, the area east of Figueroa Mountain Road, north of Highway 154, west of Calzada Ave/W Oak Trail Rd and south of Woodstock Road.

“We’re happy that they can get back to home and maybe get back to some, some normalcy. I know these things can be abrupt and and happen really fast... It’s important to just let people know that we are trying to help them return. We know that these kinds of things can be stressful. you know, they can they can affect you in negative ways. And we just want to be that positive impact," said Sheriff officer Shawn Banks.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials said 3,546 fire personnel continue their efforts to battle the Lake Fire. It has burned 38,430 acres and is 34% contained. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said people will see less smoke activity in the South Zone. Fire crews in the North Zone are attempting to control the line near Tepusquet.

“Now we're at that point where we can repopulate because it's safe to do so... We've had great improvements over the last couple of days, especially on the south side of the fire facing Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley. People are going to notice a decrease in the smoke because there's a lot less fire activity," said Capt. Safechuck.

Capt. Safechuck said the fight continues as firefighters battle against mother nature and extreme weather.

“We're not out of the woods yet. We still have an open line on the north zone towards Tepusquet. And then we're going back into another, heat warning and increased weather," said Capt. Safechuck.

For more information about Evacuation orders and warnings visit https://www.readysbc.org/4275/Lake-Fire-Incident---July-2024