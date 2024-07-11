Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office opens new Alternative Sentencing Bureau in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced it has moved its Alternative Sentencing Bureau to a new location at the Northern Branch Jail at 2301 Black Road in Santa Maria Thursday.

The old location on Foster Road has been completely moved and the contact number for the new location is 805-554-3130, but the hours of operation remain the same at Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Alternative Sentencing Bureau manages two programs, electronic monitoring and work alternative, which allow people to serve their county jail sentences outside of detention facilities explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on their website about the office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, applicants to both programs must live in the tri-county area (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Ventura counties) and eligibility is determined by the Sheriff's Office.

For more information about the Alternative Sentencing Bureau and the programs they operate, visit their website here.