Carjacking and burglary suspect arrested in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Santa Maria resident for two separate crimes of carjacking and burglary.

The carjacking took place at the 1400 block of N. Depot St. where officers concluded a car was stolen with use of a firearm from a woman then another car was taken two hours later, detailed the SMPD.

Officers later connected the two carjackings as related to one another as they happened on the same day of May 23, explained the SMPD.

Investigations remained open before the burglary took place on June 24 at an ATM within the Town Center East Mall where footage revealed the same 41-year-old taking the cash, according to the SMPD.

Connections were eventually made to the Santa Maria man as a primary suspect and an arrest warrant was issued along with several search warrants in the city, detailed the SMPD.

Detectives found the man July 5 at the 1000 block of W. Tunnel and 1800 block of Barrington Dr. that linked evidence to the carjacking, stolen car and ATM burglary, explained the SMPD.

The man is being held on $500,000 bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail on carjacking, burglary and possession of stolen property charges, according to the SMPD.

Those with more information are encouraged to contact the SMPD's anonymous tip line via phone.