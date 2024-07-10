New-look Santa Barbara County Fair ready to kick off five-day run in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off its annual five-day run in Santa Maria with a host of changes in store for fairgoers this year.

Earlier this year, the Santa Maria Fairpark announced this year's fair will feature a new innovative layout of the grounds, including new and revised attractions for what will be a larger event.

The new structure of the fair will expand its footprint by 40% across the Fairpark grounds.

One of the most dramatic change that visitors will experience is a complete flip-flopping of the two carnival sections.

The adult carnival, which has been located near the front entrance, will move to the back of the property, close to the livestock section and adjacent to the main grandstand, while the children's carnival will move to the front.

Another significant change is grandstand entertainment will be moved inside the newly renamed Minetti Arena.

Previously, the main entertainment stage was located in the back of the Fairpark, near the livestock section and next to the kid's carnival.

In addition, seats closest to the stage will be available only through ticketing, while seats in the bleachers will be free of charge.

In the past, shows were free to attend, but with the new entertainment set up, the best seats in the concert venue will need to purchased.

Arena entertainment acts this year are Lonestar, .38 Special, The Fray, Central Coast West Summer Jam, and Jaripeo Quebradita.

Another change that will be noticeable will be new sites for food booths and other entertainment attractions, which have shifted some of their locations.

One of the highlights of the new-look Santa Barbara County Fair will be the addition of what is being called Fiesta Square, an Hispanic-themed entertainment area that will be located in a space at the front of the Fairpark, between the Convention Center and main entrance.