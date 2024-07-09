Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Space X’s Falcon 9 ready for liftoff once again

KEYT News
By
New
Published 3:19 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is targeting Wednesday, July 10 for a Falcon 9 rocket launch of 20 Starlink satellites from its base in Vandeberg.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and backup opportunities will be available until 11:00 p.m. the same night and another alternative day on July 11 at 3:37 p.m. PST.

This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission that launched several other ships and 13 other Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

You can watch the rocket take off from the station about 15 minutes before the launch on the Space X website or X page.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
rocket launch
space x
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content