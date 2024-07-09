Space X’s Falcon 9 ready for liftoff once again

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is targeting Wednesday, July 10 for a Falcon 9 rocket launch of 20 Starlink satellites from its base in Vandeberg.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and backup opportunities will be available until 11:00 p.m. the same night and another alternative day on July 11 at 3:37 p.m. PST.

This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission that launched several other ships and 13 other Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

You can watch the rocket take off from the station about 15 minutes before the launch on the Space X website or X page.