Santa Maria Regional Transit announces Enhanced Transit Service with new routes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With a new month and Summer in full swing, the Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) begins an enhanced transit service this week.

SMRT is not changing routes, but adding new stops and schedule refinements across town.

The enhancements ensure that SMRT continues to meet people's needs while still providing comfortable arrival and departure times.

To check out all the changes and impacted routes, they are highlighted in red font in the new Ride Guide.

Due to a high demand, Routes 1 and 11, wich serve North and South Broadway commercial and employment corridor, will now have double the service frequency.

This will have buses arrive at stops along this route approximately every 20 minutes, helping reduce commute times for riders.

Later this summer, SMRT will announce a new app-based Microtransit service.

This will help residents with non-traditional commute hours by offering on-demand, curb-to-curb bus service from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Microtransit service will help everyone have access to convenient public transportation options.

Changes can be found online at RideSMRT.org or in the new 2024 SMRT Ride Guide.

Copies are also available on-board buses, at the Santa Maria Transit Center, City Hall, Public Library, Recreation and Parks Department facilities.