Solvang Danish Days Foundation to have new Danish Maid for 87th annual celebration

SOLVANG, Calif. – The Solvang Danish Days Foundation announced Kaeley Reid as its Danish Maid for its 87th annual celebration set for September.

Below is a press release about Reid's selection:

The non-profit Solvang Danish Days Foundation has officially announced the festival’s 2024 Danish Maid, Kaeley Reid, who is set to preside over this year’s 87th Solvang Danish Days (www.SolvangDanishDays.org), Friday through Sunday, September 20 through 22, 2024.

Solvang Danish Days, California’s premier Danish culture and heritage festival, has grown and evolved since its humble beginnings in 1936, when a one-day celebration commemorating the 25th anniversary of Solvang’s 1911 founding was first conceived. Solvang Danish Days is now a weekend-long event showcasing the Santa Barbara County village’s Danish heritage. The annual festival includes authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. The 2024 Solvang Danish Days theme – “Det Dansk, Det Dejligt” (“It’s Danish, it’s delightful!”) – will be highlighted during this year’s returning event weekend.

Kaeley’s Danish roots stem from her maternal grandfather, Hans “Farfar” Birkholm (1946-2019), who was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hans moved to Solvang with his family in 1957, and attended Solvang Elementary School and Santa Ynez High School, where he met his future wife, Kaeley’s grandmother, Denise “Nisie” Birkholm (1951-2018). Hans and Denise raised three children in Solvang, including Kaeley’s mother, Karine Birkholm-Reid, who was the 1998 Danish Days Maid.

Hans and Denise Birkholm were instrumental in the organization and growth of Solvang Danish Days. Hans was one of the original Solvang Danish Days Foundation Board Members, and Denise was credited with numerous duties which kept the festival running each year, until she passed away in 2018. Kaeley’s family has been involved in Danish Days weekend for decades, and she experienced her very first Danish Days festival when she was just nine months old.

Kaeley’s grandmother, Denise, handmade all of her childhood Danish Days dresses, which she proudly wore as she sat in the Viking ship with her grandfather during the Friday evening Torchlight Parade. Kaeley’s dad, Peter Reid, would help his father-in-law, Hans, with the early morning tasks in the Aebleskiver Breakfast tents, starting his Danish Days weekend mornings as early as 5:00 AM, when the aebleskiver stoves first get fired up for the day. On Saturday and Sunday mornings of the festival weekend, Kaeley would help her grandfather and her father in the Breakfast tents, learning how to make the ever-popular aebleskiver.

“Once we were done with breakfast duties, I would gather with all of the event workers for lunch in the Solvang Festival Theater garden, and dance with my friends before getting to participate in the Danish Days Parade on my Farfar’s golf cart,” reminisced Kaeley Reid, 2024 Danish Maid.

She continued, “On Sundays, I would walk in the Children’s Parade, tossing candy from the back of a cart that was usually driven by my mother.”

Kaeley noted that her mother, Karine, has always held the family’s Danish traditions and culture near and dear, and that after her mother graduated from high school, she moved to Denmark for a year to attend a Danish folk school in Helsingør.

“Having the honor of being this year’s Danish Days Maid means the world to me. I would love to carry on the family tradition, and follow in my mom’s footsteps. My parents have always encouraged me to follow my dreams, and this is a big one,” commented Kaeley.

As with many Danish Maid dresses throughout the history of the event, Solvang local, Roberta Skidmore, designed and crafted this year’s Danish Maid dress. Kaeley’s 2024 Danish Maid dress was inspired by her mother’s Danish Maid dress and also incorporates her grandmother’s dress-making style. The dress’s blue skirt is a nod to the blue found in the Scottish flag, in honor of Kaeley’s father, who moved to the U.S. from Scotland at the age of 17. The red bodice of Kaeley’s dress in fashioned after the red in the Danish flag, and the dress includes fabric swatches from “Nisie’s” and “Farfar’s” Danish costumes, which have been sewn onto the inside of Kaeley’s dress.

Now 16 years old, Kaeley attended Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Preschool, moving on to Solvang Elementary and, after a brief time living in South San Francisco and attending elementary and middle schools there, Kaeley returned to the Santa Ynez Valley and attended Jonata Middle School. She is currently a junior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Kaeley has enjoyed cheerleading for the football team and stays busy with her classes, the majority of which are honors and AP classes.

“As this year’s Danish Maid, I can’t wait to represent Solvang and present our Danish history and culture to both locals and visitors, some of which travel from all over the world to join in our annual Danish Days festivities,” Kaeley said.

“I am happy to give back to the community I hold so dear and most importantly, I will be honoring the memory of my grandparents, who left me too soon. I know they will be smiling down on me.”

More information about Solvang Danish Days including a brief history of the event, 2024 event weekend schedule and details, parade applications and contact information, is or will be available at www.SolvangDanishDays.org. Solvang Danish Days is also on Facebook and Instagram at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays and @DanishDays. Aebleskiver Breakfast tickets and “Dane For A Day” ticket bundles for the 2024 event weekend are currently on sale at solvang-danish-days-2024.eventbrite.com.

Questions, media requests for Danish Maid interviews and/or photos, may be directed to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at 1.877.327.2656 or solvang@stilettomarketing.com.

Solvang Danish Days Foundation