Firework stands are gearing up for the first day of sales across the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Firework stands are gearing up for the first day of sales from Santa Maria to Lompoc. In Santa Barbara County, all fireworks are prohibited except in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

In the Santa Maria Valley, most firework stands fundraise for local organizations and schools. There will be 26 non-profit stands in the city of Santa Maria that will benefit local community members.

Only participating non-profit organizations are authorized to sell Safe and Sane fireworks in the cities limits.

Legal firework sales begin Friday at noon and will continue until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks can only be used on 4th of July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks may not be ignited or discharged in other's properties, within 10 feet of a residence, or in a public area.

Public areas include city streets and sidewalks, which are off-limits for fireworks, and minors under the age of 18 should be accompanied by an adult. Citations of $1,000 may be given to people who are in use of illegal fireworks.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4 and 5 p.m. today.