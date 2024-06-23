Pro-life advocates gather for the annual ‘Walk for Life’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pro-life advocates from the Santa Maria Valley gathered together Sunday for the annual "Walk for Life" peaceful protest against abortions.

Over 150 people walked from Santa Maria City Hall to Planned Parenthood off Main St. and Miller. Community members from Calvary Church in Santa Maria and St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt joined the walk.

Organizer and President of Right to Life of the Central Coast Jon Lindgren said the walk was set to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Two years ago on, June 24, 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion and the federal standards of abortion. Roe v. Wade permitted up to fetal viability in all states.

States are now individually allowed to set their own standards for abortions and establish any legal limits.

Advocates said they want people to know there is help and resources available for pro-life options in the Santa Maria Valley.

There were no pro-choice protesters present at the walk.