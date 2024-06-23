Hundreds of people gather for the 71st Annual Lompoc Flower Festival

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Hundreds of people came together this weekend for the 71st Annual Lompoc Flower Festival.

People traveled from near and far to celebrate the flowers blooming in Lompoc. Flower farms provide flowers to distribute across the nation.

People enjoyed carnival rides, games and food. Many local vendors sold handcrafted goods from clothing, accessories to sporting goods.

This year Madison McCarley was crowned 2024 Lompoc FLower Festival Queen. Last year's Queen Ava Nasr, advises McCarley to enjoy her moment and take advantage of the platform to serve her community.

McCarley said she loves her hometown of Lompoc, the diversity and the people. She said she is excited to represent her home.