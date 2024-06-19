Santa Maria City Council holding special meeting to discuss ongoing search for new city manager

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing search for a new city manager.

Santa Maria has been without a permanent city manager since Jason Stillwell left the position last September.

Since then, Alex Posada, who has worked for the city since 1978, including as Recreation and Parks Director for 20 years, has served as interim city manager.

After Stillwell's departure, Santa Maria has been conducting a nationwide search to hire a new city manager, using an executive recruitment firm to conduct the recruitment process.

At the time of Posada's appointment last year, the city said it expected the search to last a few months.

However, nine months later, the search continues on with no known date when a new city manager will be hired.

Posada signed a new 90-day extension last month to remain in the interim position through Sept. 30, 2024.

The special meeting of the Santa Maria City Council will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Maria City Hall.