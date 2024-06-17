Santa Maria school principal to keep job after school board review and public support from community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Pioneer Valley High School Shanda Herrera will keep her job as principal after a contested school board meeting with much community support through public comment Tuesday night.

Your News Channel received word from Herrera that she was issued a 45-day resignation notice from the district last week after her 13-year stay as the school principal.

Many families and students came to support Herrera during today's meeting and the school board eventually voted that she would keep her job and remain an employee for the Santa Maria Joint Unified School District.

Below is a comment from District Superintendent Antonio Garcia on the decision:

"Tonight in closed session the board conducted a confidential, closed session related to personnel. There is no reportable action. A 45 day notice is a serious written warning to a credentialed employee. That requires them to improve their conduct or face serious consequences. Principal Herrera remains a district employee and at no point has been recommended for termination. There have been no recommended changes related to principal assignments for the 2024-25 school board. " District Superintendent Antonio Garcia

More information on this story will come later tonight on Your News Channel.