It’s a jammed packed weekend of graduations at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- California Polytechnic State University has a busy weekend of six back to back graduation ceremonies.

Commencement 2024 kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. The College of Architecture and Environmental Design begins at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering graduates at 4:30 p.m. today.

Tomorrow, Sunday graduation begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Orfalea College of Business. In the afternoon Philip and Christina Bailey College of Science and Mathematics graduates at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Liberal Arts closes graduation season at 4:30 p.m.

Strong parking is enforced in designated areas for further details click the link below.

https://commencement.calpoly.edu/spring

Enter campus on Highland Dr. and follow directional signage. Please note that California Blvd. will be closed.

Permits are not required for commencement weekend parking.

Parking is available in lots H1, H12, H14 and H16, located off Highland Dr.

Accessible/ADA parking is available in lots H2a, C7 and the Grand Avenue Structure. Valid placard or license plate is required.

Shuttles traveling between parking lots/structures and the stadium will be available to guests with mobility impairments and one companion throughout the day.

Uber and Lyft drop-off locations are located in lots C7 and C2d.

