It’s a jammed packed weekend of graduations at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- California Polytechnic State University has a busy weekend of six back to back graduation ceremonies.

Commencement 2024 kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. The College of Architecture and Environmental Design begins at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering graduates at 4:30 p.m. today.

Tomorrow, Sunday graduation begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Orfalea College of Business. In the afternoon Philip and Christina Bailey College of Science and Mathematics graduates at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Liberal Arts closes graduation season at 4:30 p.m.

Strong parking is enforced in designated areas for further details click the link below.

https://commencement.calpoly.edu/spring

  • Enter campus on Highland Dr. and follow directional signage. Please note that California Blvd. will be closed. 
  • Permits are not required for commencement weekend parking.
  • Parking is available in lots H1H12H14 and H16, located off Highland Dr.
  • Accessible/ADA parking is available in lots H2aC7 and the Grand Avenue Structure. Valid placard or license plate is required.
  • Shuttles traveling between parking lots/structures and the stadium will be available to guests with mobility impairments and one companion throughout the day.
  • Uber and Lyft drop-off locations are located in lots C7 and C2d.

For a closer look at this mornings graduation stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.

