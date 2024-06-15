It’s a jammed packed weekend of graduations at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- California Polytechnic State University has a busy weekend of six back to back graduation ceremonies.
Commencement 2024 kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. The College of Architecture and Environmental Design begins at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering graduates at 4:30 p.m. today.
Tomorrow, Sunday graduation begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Orfalea College of Business. In the afternoon Philip and Christina Bailey College of Science and Mathematics graduates at 12:30 p.m. and the College of Liberal Arts closes graduation season at 4:30 p.m.
Strong parking is enforced in designated areas for further details click the link below.
https://commencement.calpoly.edu/spring
- Enter campus on Highland Dr. and follow directional signage. Please note that California Blvd. will be closed.
- Permits are not required for commencement weekend parking.
- Parking is available in lots H1, H12, H14 and H16, located off Highland Dr.
- Accessible/ADA parking is available in lots H2a, C7 and the Grand Avenue Structure. Valid placard or license plate is required.
- Shuttles traveling between parking lots/structures and the stadium will be available to guests with mobility impairments and one companion throughout the day.
- Uber and Lyft drop-off locations are located in lots C7 and C2d.
