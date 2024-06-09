Skip to Content
House of Pride and Equality celebrates the 6th Annual Santa Maria Pride Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The House of Pride and Equality is celebrating the 6th Annual Santa Maria Pride Festival today at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The LGBTQ+ community, friends and family will enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and a beer garden.

There will also be a resource fair for local LGBTQ+ organizations, health and educational programs.

The makers market will provide local, handmade treats and goods.

Locals say they are proud their "small town" of Santa Maria has joined in on Pride Month celebrations.

