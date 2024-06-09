Skip to Content
First responders address large carbon dioxide tank leak at 45 Industrial Way in Buellton Sunday

SBCFD
today at 12:08 pm
Published 11:48 am

BUELLTON, Calif. – First responders called a hazmat response due to a large carbon dioxide tank leaking at 45 Industrial Way in Buellton Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

Five employees evacuated without medical complaints though a nearby business has been sheltered in place. Industrial Way is currently closed at Highway 246 and the SBC Hazmat team is on scene, detailed the SBCFD.

About 10,000 of carbon dioxide were involved with the leak and the Hamzat team has shut the valve to isolate the tank as of 11:55 a.m. and crews are working on interior air monitoring, explained the SBCFD.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

