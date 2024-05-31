Skip to Content
Charrería family lassos into Elks Rodeo

Familia Garcilazo performing their charro craft to an audience.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Louis Garcilazo, a fourth generation charro, will perform at the Santa Maria Elk's Rodeo and Parade for the first time this year.

Garcilazo began his passion for charrería when he was two years old. His father, Tomas Garilzaco, is a third generation charros has been showing his son the ropes on mastering the craft.

“I am a charro which means I’m a Mexican horseman.. which has the skills with the horses and the ropes," said Garilzaco. “This is an old tradition that we don't want to lose it. And so here I'm in charge to guide him and but I'll tell him with his devotion and, and like to do it and you know, and, he will I will pass the torch eventually to him to keep up, to share this legacy to the world."

Louis has continued to compete at national competitions and hopes to win another title this upcoming year in Guadalajara, Mexico.

But what ropes the tradition and passion together is family.

Together as a family, they travel throughout the country and Mexico to perform their craft. For the first time, he will perform at the Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo and Parade.

For more information about the rodeo, you can head on over to the website.

