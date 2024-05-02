Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police ask community members celebrating Cinco de Mayo to celebrate responsibly

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department encourages people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but with the reminder to responsibly celebrate the day by planning ahead and designating a sober driver for the day.

Between May 3-5, Santa Maria Police Department will have more officers on patrol from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Officers will be looking for drivers that are driving under the influence or alcohol and/ or drugs.

“Don’t put yourself and others on the road at risk by driving impaired,” Sergeant Jason Zickuhr said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The Santa Maria Police Department also wants to remind the community that certain drugs may also affect your driving ability.

