Santa Ynez man convicted Wednesday of illegally starting Caballo Fire of 2021

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.– On Wednesday, Steven Randall Nicholas of Santa Ynez was convicted by a jury of felony Unlawfully Causing a Fire in connection with the Caballo Fire of 2021.

Nicholas, 63, now faces up to three years in state prison detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The fire broke out on Sep. 6, 2021, around 2:30 p.m. when Nicholas used a Mag torch to burn weeds on his property without a burn permit state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Babara County District Attorney's Office, the 96-degree heat and 22% humidity on the day caused the small fire to burn out of control, burning 70 acres of forest land, threatening 14 different properties, and triggering evacuation orders and warnings for nearby residents.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted an investigation of the cause of the flame and Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore led the prosecution team explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.