Evacuations lifted after forward progress of fire near Los Olivos stopped

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon near Los Olivos prompted evacuations and a large response from fire personnel.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Caballo and Caballo Lane.

Structures were threatened by the fire and multiple air units were called in to assist. Four air tankers and a helicopter were called in to respond, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Homes near the fire were put under immediate evacuation orders.

By 6:15 p.m. those evacuation orders were lifted but the area was restricted to local residents.

A Red Cross evacuation center was set up at Los Olivos Elementary School, county officials said.

Large animals can be taken to the Elks Rodeo grounds in Santa Maria, county officials said. Small animals can be taken to the county's animal shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road.

At the time the fire was first reported, temperatures in the valley were in the low 90s and wind was blowing at 15 mph, Santa Barbara County Fire said.

As of 4 p.m., the fire had burned between 50 and 60 acres and firefighters were getting closer to stopping forward progress.

By 5 p.m., forward progress of the fire had stopped.

#Caballo Fire - Copters making water drops near structures off Avenida Caballo. Caballo IC reporting all fixed-wing aircraft have been released, with FF’s continuing to work on hot spots and secure perimeter. pic.twitter.com/D854dlSKHU — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 6, 2021

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours to put out hot spots and secure lines around the fire.

Cameras from the ALERTWildfire network showed flames and large plumes of smoke from the fire.