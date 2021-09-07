Caballo Fire 70% contained, full containment expected Tuesday evening

Fire

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – The Caballo Fire, which prompted evacuations and filled the sky with smoke Monday near Los Olivos, is getting closer to full containment.

According to Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters have reached 70% containment on the blaze. Full containment is expected by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Eliason said the fire will be completely under control by the following evening.

The fire burned just under 70 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley. Several homes were evacuated and fire crews worked through Monday evening to protect structures.

One barn was damaged by flames, but no homes were lost.

The fire was first reported Monday around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Caballo and Caballo Lane. Residents were evacuated but were allowed to return to their homes later that night.