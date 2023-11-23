Skip to Content
The Santa Maria Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving food drive

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Salvation Army in Santa Maria is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive on Thursday. 

People will be able to come by for food supplies to cook their Thanksgiving dinners. 

The Salvation Army has worked for months to gather all the food supplies necessary for families in the Santa Maria Valley. 

People can stop by from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 200 West Cook St., Santa Maria, CA 93454

Christina Rodriguez

