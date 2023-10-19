Santa Maria Joint Union High School District joins “Great California Shakeout” initiative

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Thursday, all schools in the Santa Maria Join Union High School District joined in on the "Great California Shakeout" initiative.

Thousands of students and staff will participate in the statewide earthquake drill to better prepare students in case of an emergency.

Students began with the initial "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" method.

They then walked outside to meet on the field for a second roll call. Teachers lined up their students and checked if everyone made it out of the classroom safely.

Shanda Herrera, Pioneer Valley High School Principal, said it is important to prepare students for an unexpected emergency. It may be an earthquake, fire or evacuation but things happen.

She said it is not a matter of if, but when.