Two inmates resuscitated with Narcan at Northern Branch Jail on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Custody deputies at the Northern Branch Jail successfully used Narcan to save two people in custody experiencing opioid overdoses on Saturday.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the agency responsible for operating the County detention facility, deputies noticed a female inmate unresponsive on the floor of her cell on Saturday, Sep. 30 around 4:56 p.m.

Custody staff entered the woman's cell and noted that she remained unresponsive and had blue lips, both indicators of an apparent overdose relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detail that custody staff called for an emergency medical response and gave the unresponsive woman two doses of Narcan. She eventually regained consciousness and was then transported to a nearby hospital for follow-up care.

While the woman was being transported, custody deputies noticed her cellmate was exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose and a second ambulance was called for and two doses of Narcan were used on the second inmate relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detail that the second inmate regained consciousness after receiving two Narcan doses and was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Two inmates at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail overdosed within hours of one another in October of 2022 and in one week alone, three inmates overdosed at Santa Barbara County Main Jail in September of this year.

Below is a list of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's stations where the public can receive free Narcan as well as obtain information on how to use the applicator: