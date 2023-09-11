Custody deputies at Santa Barbara County Main Jail use Narcan to save third inmate this week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Custody deputies at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail successfully used Narcan to save the life of a third inmate this week at the detention facility on Saturday, Sep. 9.

Around 3:49 p.m. on Sep. 9, custody deputies found an unconscious inmate inside of a cell in the receiving area and administered a single dose of Narcan after beginning an emergency medical response detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the inmate regained consciousness and was transported for additional treatment at an area hospital.

Saturday's successful use of Narcan follows two other resuscitations for people incarcerated at the County's Main Jail on Thursday, Sep. 7, one around 5:45 a.m. and another around 1:20 p.m. detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the first incident involved a male inmate found lying on the ground in the day room unresponsive and custody staff administered two rounds of Narcan and attached an automated external defibrillator (AED) to his chest.

That man regained consciousness after the second dose of Narcan and was transported for follow-up treatment at a nearby hospital.

On the same day and in the same housing area of the Main Jail, a man was found unresponsive in his cell's bunk relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

For the second man, three doses of Narcan were administered by custody deputies, the second man eventually regained consciousness, and was transported for further medical treatment at an area hospital detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office reminds the public of not only the dangers of opioids as well as recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose, but also the availability of the opioid reversal drug Narcan for free at the Sheriff's Office locations below.