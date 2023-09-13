Family organizes GoFundMe for 90-year-old recovering from Santa Maria home explosion

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The family of Gloria Scozzari, one of the two women critically injured in a Santa Maria home explosion in August, organized a GoFundMe page in hopes of helping the 90-year-old financially recover from the costs of her injury as well as the damages to her home.

It's been nearly a month after a natural gas leak caused an explosion that destroyed one home and damaged several others in the Hancock Village neighborhood in northeast Santa Maria.

Most of the debris remains on site and several homes that were damaged remain boarded up, fenced off and red-tagged as unsafe for occupancy.

The explosion critically injured an unidentified 83-year-old woman who lived in the home on Jackie Lane that was destroyed, and a 90-year-old woman who lived next door whose home was also badly damaged.

Both women survived but were badly injured.

The family of 90-year-old Gloria Scozzari, who lived next door, set up a GoFundMe site for people who want to help with her medical expenses as well as future housing relocation.

For the GoFundMe page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/grandma-dynamite.