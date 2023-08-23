Explosion and fire destroy Hancock Village home in Santa Maria, injuring three people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – First responders are currently on the scene of an explosion turned to fire from an apartment condominium near Hancock Park, according to the News Channel 3-12 crew on scene.

Three people were injured in the explosion according to the on-scene crew. Two were taken to Marian Region Medical Center, and one possibly to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One home was destroyed in the explosion, which happened around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and possibly others damaged in Hancock Village, located at the 1200 block of Jackie Lane.

The News Channel 3-12 crew on scene said the explosion from the home was felt far and wide.

The explosion and fire destroyed the home to the ground, as seen from the area.

Multiple agencies responded, led by Santa Maria City Fire and Santa Maria Police.

Crews are currently mopping up the scene and trying to turn off the main gas line.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.