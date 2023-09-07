Allan Hancock College hosts exhibit for local print makers

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- An artist reception was held Thursday at Allan Hancock's Santa Maria Campus.

The exhibit is called "resonance" and displays work from Central Coast printmakers.

These prints were created using ancient and modern techniques like woodcut, silkscreen and block prints.

Gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas says no two prints are the same.

"That's what art is all about, is informing people and making a statement so people think and stop and ask questions. I'm just so excited to have the opportunity to be here for this opening. The gallery is beautiful and the college is essential. It's just wonderful that there's a community college that gives kids the opportunity for a really good education," said print artist Joyce Wilson.

The college hopes tonight's event will promote artistic expression.

The exhibit runs through September 28th.