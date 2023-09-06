A new Japanese community center now under construction in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- A new community center is now under construction in Santa Maria.

Community leaders gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony that marks a big step forward for the upcoming Santa Maria Japanese community center.

There will also be a new park named after the historic Smith-Enos house located on Bradley Road.

The city aims to honor and share Japanese culture through changing gallery displays and educational classes.

Five hundred thousand dollars in federal funding was presented to the city for this project in August.

Donations are also being accepted in exchange for plaques that will be displayed in the gallery and lobby.

The center is set to open in 2025.