Comic-Con in Rocket Town entertains fans in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif.-The creators of the first Comic-Con in Rocket Town invited cast members from Mandalorian, Boba Fett and more, plus stunt doubles for the stars.

Co-creator Rob Kaiser enjoyed the turnout in Lompoc.

"They were like 'why are you bringing this here, Lompoc doesn't get a lot of things,' and I said because I live here."

Fans got to meet them all.

"It doesn't matter the size of the convention it is the enthusiasm of the crowd and this has been a very enthusiastic crowd, great crowd," said voice actor John Swasey.

"So many great fans, kids meet people who share similar passions than me, so that is why I've done this weekend," said Mark Antony Austin.

Cosplay attire is always welcome.

Some friends came as Ghostbusters.

Vendors said they are already looking forward to next year.

"A lot of people were on the fence about coming but those that did come they had a great time," said Tyler Santos of Central Coast Collectables.