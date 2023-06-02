Lompoc offers summer activities for kids and teens

LOMPOC, Calif.– The City of Lompoc is offering an array of activities this summer for young kids and teens.

Enrollment is now open for Lompoc Parks and Recreation's Summer Drop-In Camp a program for children ages six to 12 that runs from Jun. 20 to Aug. 11.

The program runs form 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 West Walnut Avenue with a weekly fee of $30 per child and a sibling discount of $5.

Pre-registration is required and can be done in-person at the Anderson Center or online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division also has opportunities this summer for teens to get involved in their community while getting work experience through their Volunteen Program.

The Volunteen Program is available for high schoolers between the ages of 13 and 15. Interested applicants must submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.

For more information, call Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089 or by email at j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.