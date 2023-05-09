Santa Maria High Future Business Leaders of America team finds success at state conference

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Sixteen Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students joined 2,000 other students for competitive events and lectures at the FBLA Gold Coast Section Conference on Apr. 27 to Apr. 30 in Sacramento.

Students at the conference competed in various business/financial, entrepreneurship, and software systems development career paths inside the Safe Credit Union Convention Center.

"Attending the State Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America was an incredible experience that allowed me to meet like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights through workshops. I am grateful for having been able to participate in competitive events for the past two years. FBLA is much more than a competition but it's about taking the first leap into something new, overcoming obstacles, being determined to succeed, and most of all it's the people you meet who support you along the way," said Senior Dianna Jimenez.

These local students did not just compete and learn, their Santa Maria High School Chapter of the FBLA was recognized as a "Champion Chapter" for their contributions to the March of Dimes.

Fifteen students completed the Financial Literacy project, earning a digital badge and pin.

Luis Bravo-Sanchez, Andrea Martinez De Jesus, and SMHS Chapter President Armando Cruz Santiago will move on to represent California at the June National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Being called to go up to the stage was very surprising to me. I’m looking forward to attending the nationals. I had a fun time meeting other members in FBLA and exploring Sacramento," said Senior Andrea Martinez DeJesus.