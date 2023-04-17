Vandenberg Space Force Base to launch operational test of unarmed missile to showcase readiness of U.S. nuclear forces

LOMPOC, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base announced it will launch an operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, Apr. 19 between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m.

The Air Force Global Strike Command said this test launch program is meant to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the country's nuclear deterrent.

"In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations," said Vandenberg.

The space force base said this test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.

"Consistent with previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," said Vandenberg.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base range operations, the base said to contact the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

Regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, you can contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (after hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.