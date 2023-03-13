Portions of Los Padres National Forest reopen to the public following January storm closure

SOLVANG, Calif.– Most areas of the Los Padres National Forest have reopened to the public following winter storm closures to protect public health and safety.

The national forest closed four of five ranger districts to assess the storm damage to the area and has now reopened them for the first time since Jan. 13. Los Padres Forest Rangers urge the public to remain vigilant and cautious in the forest with more rain on the way.

Compromised roads, trials, campgrounds, and impacted sites remain closed as Forest contractors make repairs when funds allow.

Los Padres National Forest reports "seven of the nine Santa Barbara front country trails reopened along with popular campgrounds such as Plaskett Creek and Arroyo Seco on the Monterey Ranger District, Cerro Alto on the Santa Lucia Ranger District, and the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area up to First Crossing."

While, River Road from First Crossing to Red Rock Day Use Area remain closed until road reconstruction is complete.

The Pratt, Gridley and Cozy Dell front country trails in Ojai have also reopened.

“This has been an extraordinary challenge for Forest Service employees and partner groups as well as for the public,” said Los Padres Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs. “I ask for your patience and understanding as we continue what in all likelihood will be a long-term effort to restore and reopen as many of these areas as we responsibly can.”

A complete list of closed roads, trails, campgrounds, and day use sites can be found on Los Padres National Forest’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.