Orcutt brewery hosts sponsorship event for local AIDS/LifeCycle 2023 team

AIDS/LifeCycle 2023

ORCUTT, Calif. – Naughty Oak Brewery in Orcutt hosted a sponsorship event on March 11 for local participants in AIDS/LifeCycle 2023, a seven day fundraising bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The June 4 to 10 event raises money for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the LA LGBTQ Center.

Orcutt resident and Captain of Team Adam and Steve, Steven Rutledge explains, "“It’s a lot of work but we both have friends that have been impacted by HIV and AIDS and we had friends that have participated in the ride and it comes right through our hometown, right by the main gate so we were like lets get out and do it.”

Interested in contributing? Visit Team Adam and Steve's fundraising website.

