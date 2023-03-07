Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 7:16 pm

Santa Maria City Council unanimously approves housing permit for Heritage Walk Lofts

KEYT/Dave Alley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council has unanimously approved a permit for the Heritage Walk Lofts during their meeting tonight.

The approved apartment complex will adapt the former Fallas Discount Store in downtown Santa Maria.

The next steps for the proposed retrofit now fall to the Santa Barbara-based Vernon Group that intends to begin construction later this year with an estimated opening in two years.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Fallas Discount Store
Heritage Walk Lofts permit
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria City Council
Town Center West shopping center
Vernon Group
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content