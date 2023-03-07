Santa Maria City Council unanimously approves housing permit for Heritage Walk Lofts
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council has unanimously approved a permit for the Heritage Walk Lofts during their meeting tonight.
The approved apartment complex will adapt the former Fallas Discount Store in downtown Santa Maria.
The next steps for the proposed retrofit now fall to the Santa Barbara-based Vernon Group that intends to begin construction later this year with an estimated opening in two years.