Orcutt businesses concerned about the upcoming rainstorm

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Orcutt businesses are concerned about the upcoming rainstorm after the January storms destroyed a local businesses roof.

Orcutt Bakery was out of business for a month after the January rainstorms that caused major damage throughout the Central Coast.

Bakery owners Shawn and Danielle Gerber say he and his wife are concerned the Bakery will be damaged again.

He says they are praying the roofing issue they were told was fixed suffices.

Gemini Salon is one store down from Orcutt Bakery where hairdresser Tianna Gonzalez works.

She says their salon was not damaged during the January storms but continues to worry that future storms will cause damage to their workplace.

