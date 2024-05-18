Next construction phase includes field closure and park reopening for Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park

GOLETA, Calif. – The next construction phase for Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park is set to begin May 21, including a field closure and a playground reopening.

Below is a press release from the City of Goleta on the upcoming transition:

GOLETA, CA, May 17, 2024 –The next phase of construction for the Splash Pad at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg) will begin this Tuesday, May 21, 2024, prompting the re-opening of the playground and bathrooms and the closure of the multi-purpose field and fitness equipment. The closures are necessary for the installation of shade structures for the picnic tables and for field maintenance. Please note the parking lot, Picnic Area Shelter B, the courts, and splash pad area will remain closed. The skatepark remains open.

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said, “The goal is to have the long-awaited splash pad open for the community to enjoy this summer. Thank you for your patience as the popular park is closed in phases to minimize the inconvenience to park visitors.”

Here is a breakdown of the openings and closures happening on May 21st:

Closures:

Multi-Purpose Field

Fitness Equipment

Reopening:

Playground

Bathrooms

*The parking lot will remain closed. The skate park is open.

To learn more about the project, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/SplashPad.

For inquiries, please contact Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or 805-562-5505.

City of Goleta