MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito fire crews helped a driver safely evacuate from a car fire at the intersection of Coyote Road and Mountain Drive without injury at 10:17 Saturday morning, according to the MFD.

The MFD said the fire started in the driver's truck engine compartment and that flames spread to nearby brush.

Firefighters helped clean the scene for an hour after the incident, explained the MFD.