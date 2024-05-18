Visit SLO Cal reaches $2.32 billion for national travel and tourism week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Visit SLO CAL organization announced an impressive $2.32 billion amount in visitor spending to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.

Below is a press release on the impressive sum of money:

San Luis Obispo County, California, May 16, 2024 – Today, in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), Visit SLO CAL, the official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) for San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL) announced that tourism has reached $2.32 billion in direct travel spending in SLO CAL, marking a consistent performance from the previous year.

This is a significant achievement for SLO CAL, which is leading the way in visitor spending on the central coast. In 2023, tourism in SLO CAL generated a significant $60.1 million in transient occupancy tax revenue. Tourism in SLO CAL puts 22,830 residents to work each day, marking a 2% year over year (YOY) increase and encompasses various sectors including lodging, food service, arts, entertainment, recreation, ground transportation, wineries, breweries, distilleries and more.

“We are thrilled to highlight the positive impact of tourism in SLO CAL as we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week and California Tourism Month,” said Cathy Cartier, Interim President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL.

“Tourism stands as the second-largest economic driver in SLO CAL, following agriculture, and plays a pivotal role in enabling success across all industries by fostering sales growth and innovation, supporting education and facilitating operations that power our economy, nation and community.”

In 2023, tourism also contributed $110 million in local tax revenue. Without the tax revenue generated by tourism, each local household would need to pay an additional $21,415 to create the same economic benefit for the community. Furthermore, each household would need to spend an additional $1,914 in taxes to create the same economic impact for local businesses. Cartier continues, “Tourism in SLO CAL strengthens local businesses, contributes to community preservation and creates thousands of jobs.

We are pleased with the consistent performance of tourism in visitor spending in SLO CAL.” Other notable metrics achieved in 2023 include:

• Tourism in SLO CAL generated $207 million in state & local taxes

• Tourism in SLO CAL comprises of 10.66% of countywide GDP

• SLO CAL’s tourism industry earnings (total after-tax net income for travel including wages and salary disbursements) $912 million.

This is an increase of 5.9% YOY This announcement coincides with the U.S. Travel Association’s NTTW celebrated from May 19-25, 2024. This annual tradition recognizes the vital role travel plays in stimulating economic growth, fostering vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and enhancing the quality of life for Americans.

NTTW aligns with California Tourism Month, a bipartisan declaration established in 2016 for the month of May. Through this annual designation, the state-wide travel organization, Visit California relies on instate tourism partners, such as Visit SLO CAL, to emphasize the importance of collective resiliency and resolve in shaping a more efficient, innovative and sustainable travel industry.

As the official DMMO for SLO CAL, Visit SLO CAL values its investors, partners and stakeholders and the diverse communities comprising SLO CAL, including Nipomo, Grover Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Avila Beach, Edna Valley, San Luis Obispo, Los Osos/Baywood Park, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, Harmony, Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Creston, Shandon, Cholame, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Pozo, San Simeon and Ragged Point. For more information about Visit SLO CAL, visit SLOCAL.com or email Mayla Lohnes, Mayla@SLOCAL.com

