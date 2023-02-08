Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc.

“I love him so much; he knows how much I loved him, said Gracia Cabrera Corona, the teen's mother.

Gracia said when her son first went missing toward the end of January, she went around the city of Lompoc, asking for help.

“I talked to foundations; I’ve talked to schools; I've talked to friends,” said Gracia. “My daughter found a private detective who helped us the most.”

She said her husband and brother-in-law were searching for the teenager in a kayak last Sunday, when they found his body in the river.

“But when they found the body, that’s when emergency services, the police, were called,” said Gracia. “They told them there is a body.”

The family said Gold Coast Investigations, a private investigation agency, helped them during their search.

One of the company's investigators released a statement saying:

The circumstances led me to believe he was not just a runaway and was likely at risk. Then I walked to the last known area taking photos of footprints. While doing that search on February 2nd, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue arrived. I met with the rescue team, providing them with what I knew. The family also arrived and met with them. Gold Coast Investigations

Lompoc police said earlier this week that the investigation is still ongoing.

Lompoc police released a statement on Wednesday that said:

“At this point, the LPD will not provide any further information as nothing new has developed.” SGT. Jose Magaña, Lompoc Police Department

The family claimed they found out that their son's body had been identified through reports on the news.

We have reached out to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, which operates the coroner's office.

“Our procedure for releasing information about the decedent is that we don't release it until the coroner's bureau has completed the required notification to the next of kin,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Now the family is asking for help, launching a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

To donate, click here.

For more from Karen, follow her on Twitter below: