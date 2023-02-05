Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 2:06 pm
Published 2:14 pm

Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is assisting Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara Sheriffs in recovering a body in the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, northwest of Lompoc.

The initial call for assistance was around 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 when two adults in kayaks reported discovering the body of a missing man according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The map below of the incident area was provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

